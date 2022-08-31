COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy will hold a back to school open house Thursday. Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m. Stop by the school, meet teachers and see the classrooms. Refreshments will be served in the gym. Drop school supplies off this evening.

