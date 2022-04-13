The first Backyard Bounty meeting of the year will be held on April 18 at the Valley View Nazarene Church on U.S. Highway 12. Potluck will be at 5:30 and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. (Bring your own place setting.) Bill Brewer, a local orchardist, will provide a presentation on grafting. Anyone interested in growing fruits or vegetables is warmly invited. Bring any seeds or plants to share or exchange.

FYI: As was sometimes erroneously listed in the paper, we are not affiliated with 4-H. We’re an independent gardening group.

— Kate Howell

