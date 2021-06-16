KAMIAH — The next Backyard Bounty Meeting will be held on June 21 at the Nazarene Church across from the Life Center. Bring your success stories, challenges, extra seeds and plants for sharing, questions and ideas. Don’t forget to bring your own place setting if you’re planning to join the potluck at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6 and everyone is invited. If you’re new to the area, come meet other gardeners and fruit growers. See you there.
