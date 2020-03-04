KAMIAH – Kaitlyn Bashaw recently entered into a world she has not previously known: modeling.
“I was nervous,” the 17-year-old Kamiah High School senior smiled.
KHS teacher Loretta Riener had shared a website link with Bashaw about a “Native Fashion in the City” modeling audition at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston.
Attired in a black T-shirt, dark jeans and high heels, Bashaw completed a runway walk, smiled and introduced herself to the judges.
“I was so excited when I found out I’d been chosen to participate in the show,” she said.
Now, she will travel to Denver, Colo., March 20-21, to participate in the 7th annual Native Fashion in the City Runway Show. The mission of the event is to showcase indigenous designs that are unique and handmade by American Indian fashion designers and shown by tribally enrolled models.
“I don’t know what designs I will model, but I cannot wait to find out,” Bashaw said, adding she has always been interested in fashion.
The daughter of Alicia Oatman, Bashaw said she is proud of her Nez Perce heritage.
She attends Nez Perce language classes, helping the younger generation learn the native tongue.
“It’s important to retain the culture and pass it on,” she emphasized.
She said her family has always been supportive of her endeavors.
“My family is everything to me,” she stated.
Bashaw will graduate in May and plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
“I want to work with kids – I’ve always felt that call,” she said, adding that her favorite part of her school day is when she is a teacher’s assistant in the kindergarten class at Kamiah Elementary School.
Bashaw’s mother will drive her to Denver. She must fund-raise for the gas, food and lodging to attend the show. Those who would like to help can send donations to Kaitlyn Bashaw c/o Kamiah High School, 711 9th Street, Kamiah ID 83536.
“I’m just really thankful for the opportunity for exposure to highlight the Nez Perce and the community,” Bashaw added.
