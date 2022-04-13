A co-ed basketball camp for kids grades 2-6 grade is coming up April 19-21, under the direction of Maya Engledow for her senior project. Kids will learn the basics of defense and offense, and shooting with high school boys and girls coaches and other skilled help. It will be held at the Kamiah High School gym 4-7 p.m. each day, April 19-21. Cost is $25, with all proceeds going to benefit the Kamiah girls basketball program. Contact Maya Engledow at 208-576-9540 to sign up.
