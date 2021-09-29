Twin Rivers Back Country Horsemen Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Idaho recently completed rebuilding the Barnard Creek Bridge in Hells Canyon. The bridge is built strong and big enough for human, as well as equine hoof traffic. With the help of the U.S. Forest Service and their jet boat, the team started at Pittsburg Landing and was dropped off on the bank of the Snake River to be picked up two days later. Plenty of time for the experienced laborers to finish. Just a little rain, but all and all a successful mission as the bridge needed no further work and passed inspection before the team left the area.
Back Country Horsemen of Idaho has chapters throughout the state, including North Central Idaho. This project included help from the North Central Idaho chapter, as well. Back Country Horsemen of America (BCHA) is a nationwide organization that is committed to protecting the access of equestrians to public lands.
— Submitted by Melina Palken
