When my kids were little, the most difficult part of the holidays was the comparing of presents from what my children received to what other children received. Our family scraped by each paycheck, so my kids did not get everything they asked for, but they were thankful for whatever they did receive. Like most children, they circled every item in the newspaper ads and magazines. Like most moms, I explained to them they wouldn’t be getting every item in the newspaper ads and magazines!
I was the parent who dreaded my kids going back to school after the holidays because my kids were certainly going to be comparing themselves to their friends. For some reason, the price of gifts received, was equal in some children’s minds to the amount their parents loved them. At a very young age, children start comparing themselves to others. They start looking at clothes, shoes, hairstyles, labels, and comparing what they have to what others have.
Children’s minds are little sponges when they are growing up and they absorb everything they are taught, observe and experience. They will replicate their parents’ behavior and their parents’ beliefs. Many children do not get presents for Christmas while other children get elaborate and expensive presents for Christmas. Countless families, for religious purposes or personal choices, do not celebrate Christmas. Many families look forward to Christmas all year while others do not. Each of us is unique in the way we celebrate. My children were lucky to have friends who did not celebrate Christmas, so they learned both sides of the holiday season. Each year, my kids were extra kind to those kids who did not celebrate nor receive one gift at Christmas and would kindly love those kids a little extra. While children enjoy bragging about new things they get, some children do not receive new things. These children are hurt easily. The holidays are not about winning our children’s love with presents. To me, it’s about showing gratitude for the current blessings we already have!
As adults, we get to teach our children to be kind, be humble and be thankful. Appreciate the things in life you work for, are blessed with, and the life you have. While we work hard to achieve more, the lesson we should always keep in our hearts is to never compare. As my kids have become older, they have learned not to judge others, not to compare themselves to others, and to appreciate what they have because it could all be gone tomorrow. We have survived fire evacuations, medical bill debt, job loss and multiple moves. Each experience taught us a new lesson and helped us grow. We have been close to losing everything, but we stayed humble, thankful, and learned to appreciate living with less.
My hope this holiday season is that we all support each other, lift each other up and reach out to those in need. For many years, our family chose a family in need and donated gifts to that family. Over the years, the program changed, and it required us to shop for new gifts for a family. My kids also came with me to take homemade goodies to those who lived alone. We also took treats to nursing home residents who did not have family who visited them. A simple treat will put a smile on the face of someone who does not have family close. These experiences were great learning tools to show my kids the gift of giving and of gratitude. May we all think of a way to be kind, be humble and be thankful this holiday season!
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
