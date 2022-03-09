Several communities in Idaho and eastern Washington have seen bears coming out of hibernation early recently. These bears are traveling in sloths of six to upwards of 40. What really makes these bears unique is that in almost every case, these bears can be found at law enforcement offices, and fire stations.
During the past 15 months, McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing has distributed more than 600 “rescue bears” to first responders in western Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Washington. These stuffed bears have been rescued and are donated to help calm kids the first responders come into contact with.
Jeff Riechmann, executive director of Courageous Kids Climbing, explained, “We provide free opportunities for people with special needs to experience the various forms of rock climbing at events held throughout the western United States. First responders play a huge role at our events, and we wanted to give back to them in some way.”
To date, bears have been provided to 41 first responder agencies in Idaho, four in Oregon and five in Washington. They have also been given to law enforcement officers with the US Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service.
To help Courageous Kids Climbing and their Rescue Bears Program, contact Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
