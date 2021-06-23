COTTONWOOD — What would happen if Beauty and the Beast were told from Gaston’s perspective instead of Belle’s? Find out when “Beauties, Beasties and Besties … A Tale As Old as Disney,” debuts this week.
This play is based on the Beauty and the Beast story and is a musical theatrical production adapted from a variety of classic Disney movies, written, produced and directed by Michael Hattrup, with assistance from his brother, Greg.
Michael, a 2009 graduate of Summit Academy (now St. John Bosco Academy), said he enjoys offering a summer play for local kids to perform in.
“I started it as an opportunity for the local homeschool group,” he explained. “I wanted them to be able to have the same experience I did when I attended school at Summit.”
A variety of beloved Disney characters are brought to life with comical twists and turns, as well as breakout songs and new viewpoints on traditional stories. The play showcases kids ages elementary through high school.
Michael, now married and with an 8-month-old son, said he enjoys coming back to work with the kids.
“It’s just a lot of fun to get back into it and I hope they have fun with the whole play experience,” he said. A University of Idaho graduate, he is employed by Seubert Excavators and makes music in his spare time.
“It’s great to come back and give back — I love it here,” he said of both Cottonwood and his alma mater.
This is the sixth annual play presented by True Image Theater, and will take place in the St. John Bosco gym, 122 Substation Road, Cottonwood. Performances are set for Thursday, June 24, 1 p.m.; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 25, 26 and 27, 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge; however, donations will be accepted to cover production costs. Concessions will also be available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.