COTTONWOOD — Two classes are being offered on beef producer issues at the Cottonwood Community Center, 506 King Street on Jan. 11 and 18; both require RSVPs, by Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 respectively, to attend.

The Jan. 11, class begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner, followed by a presentation by Dr. Lauren Christensen on vaccination protocols and vaccine product handling for beef operations at 6 p.m. Then a presentation by Dr. Helen Rowland at 7:15 p.m. on veterinarian client patient relationship and GFI 263.

