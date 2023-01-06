COTTONWOOD — Two classes are being offered on beef producer issues at the Cottonwood Community Center, 506 King Street on Jan. 11 and 18; both require RSVPs, by Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 respectively, to attend.
The Jan. 11, class begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner, followed by a presentation by Dr. Lauren Christensen on vaccination protocols and vaccine product handling for beef operations at 6 p.m. Then a presentation by Dr. Helen Rowland at 7:15 p.m. on veterinarian client patient relationship and GFI 263.
The Jan. 18, class begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner, then a presentation at 6 p.m. on beef quality assurance training and certification by Meranda Small.
Contact Meranda Small to RSVP or for information at 208-983-2667 or msmall@uidaho.edu. People with disabilities who require alternative means of communication must contact Small by Jan. 4. These classes are sponsored by the University of Idaho Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences, Cottonwood Livestock Auction, Merck Animal Health, and Idaho Beef Council.
