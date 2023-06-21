GRANGEVILLE —The Grangeville Senior Citizens Center will be the place to be Fridays June – Aug. 11.
Grangeville High School senior Tesslynn Beeson is heading up Bingo nights from 6-9 p.m.
For her senior project, Beeson said she “wanted to do something that actually outwardly helped our community.”
“Senior citizens have helped to shape our community, and I feel we do very little to help benefit them,” she stated. “So, I thought that this would be a fun way to get everyone out and about while still benefiting them at the same time.”
Proceeds will go toward Meals on Wheels. The seniors deliver many meals each week through their nutrition program at the center. These go to shut-ins, the sick or those who cannot get out for the week or for a time. Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“If you would like to bring some snacks to share, that would be great,” Beeson said. “I encourage everyone of all ages to get out at least one of these Friday nights, play Bingo, visit, have fun and support our local senior center.”
The center is located at 108 Truck Route and parking is plentiful. Cost will be $4 per Bingo card.
“I really wanted to focus on a senior project that benefitted the community and not just something within the school,” Beeson said. “I’m excited for this.”
For questions, contact Beeson at 208-816-2398, or tesslynnbeeson@yahoo.com.
