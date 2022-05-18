RIGGINS — Tesslynn Beeson was recently selected as the Riggins Rodeo Queen for 2022-23.
The 15-years-old Grangeville student is currently homeschooled as a sophomore and plans to attend St John Bosco in Cottonwood in the fall. Her horse’s name is Maggie.
“I play soccer during the fall and ride with Triple Bar Drill Team during the summer,” Beeson said.
In 2020, she served as the Triple Bar Drill Team Queen. She is the daughter of Chad and Brady Beeson.
“I wanted to take this opportunity because I’ve had a rough year and I needed something positive to look forward to,” Beeson said. “I believe that it will give me more experience with horses and help me step out of my comfort zone and build more confidence in myself.”
“I remember going to the parades as a little girl and standing on the side and waving at the beautiful royalty girls on their horses, feeling so special as they waved back. I always told my mom that ‘when I grow up, I wanted to be like those girls.’ Now, at 15 years old, I get to live my childhood dream,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.