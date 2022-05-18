Tesslynn Beeson photo

Tesslynn Beeson is Riggins Rodeo Queen for 2022-23.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Tesslynn Beeson was recently selected as the Riggins Rodeo Queen for 2022-23.

The 15-years-old Grangeville student is currently homeschooled as a sophomore and plans to attend St John Bosco in Cottonwood in the fall. Her horse’s name is Maggie.

“I play soccer during the fall and ride with Triple Bar Drill Team during the summer,” Beeson said.

In 2020, she served as the Triple Bar Drill Team Queen. She is the daughter of Chad and Brady Beeson.

“I wanted to take this opportunity because I’ve had a rough year and I needed something positive to look forward to,” Beeson said. “I believe that it will give me more experience with horses and help me step out of my comfort zone and build more confidence in myself.”

“I remember going to the parades as a little girl and standing on the side and waving at the beautiful royalty girls on their horses, feeling so special as they waved back. I always told my mom that ‘when I grow up, I wanted to be like those girls.’ Now, at 15 years old, I get to live my childhood dream,” she added.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments