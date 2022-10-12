KOOSKIA — Beginning choreographed ballroom waltz lessons begin Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7-9 p.m. at Clearwater Valley Middle School. This is a five-lesson series with a cost of $5 per lesson or $20 paid in advance for all five lessons. Bring your own snacks and water bottle. Casual dress. For information visit the website https://cuedballroomdance.com/ or contact Sylvia Izbicki at 208-935-8153.

