KOOSKIA — “Now pass through,” said Adam Izbicki, the caller for the square dance event that took place Saturday night, Jan. 15. “U-turn,” and the crowd of people on the dance floor turns around bumping into each other, laughing hysterically. Square dance movements are known as calls. Some forms of square dance, such as modern western square dancing, use a caller to direct the dancers through different calls.
“Doesn’t it just make you want to dance?” said Sylvia Izbicki, member of the Clearwater Valley’s Mountain Dewers. Modern western square dance was the official dance of the United States from 1982 to 1993. Aside from fun events, there is no competition in modern western square dance. “U-turn again,” and the crowd frantically tries to find their place once more. Rule-bending games are an important factor of modern western square dance that increase the difficulty of a dance. Games are also important for improving skill.
Saturday’s community dance was held at the Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School, with 33 people attending in total. This was the first hosted dance where individuals with no previous square dance experience were invited to attend. The dance was hosted by the Clearwater Valley’s Mountain Dewers.
Modern western square dances are arranged by square dance clubs. The Mountain Dewers is a not-for-profit club. They host many different dance events including lessons, and a mainstream square dance the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from mid-September through mid-May. Square dance lessons include round dance 2-step on Tuesdays, mainstream square dance on Thursdays, and plus square dance on Saturdays. Dances are always held at CVJSHS. To cover expenses, suggested donation for regular dance lessons is $3 per member, and $1 per youth 18 and younger accompanied by an adult.
Individuals interested in attending can contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289. Information about the club’s dance activities is also available at mountaindewers.weebly.com.
