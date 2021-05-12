GRANGEVILLE — A benefit barbecue for Lisa Rhodes-Kennedy is set for Sunday, May 16, noon to 3 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge, C Street, in Grangeville.
Kennedy was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The benefit will help ease some of the financial burdens of medical expenses, travel, and other associated expenses.
Hamburgers, hot dogs and side dishes will be served. In addition, there will be a silent auction, dessert auction and raffle boards will also be included in the events.
Cash donations can be made to Umpqua Bank under the account of Lisa Kennedy/Nikki Gortsema.
To donate items for the auction, to volunteer or for more details, contact Nikki at 208-983-5850; Charlene at 208-983-8086; Christi at 208-983-6314; or Shaunya at 208-553-9170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.