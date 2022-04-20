GRANGEVILLE — A benefit dinner for Tammy and Brad Frost is set for Saturday, April 23, at the Grangeville Country Club (golf course). Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the club, as well as Grangeville Flower Shoppe. Only 80 tickets will be sold for the pulled pork buffet. A full bar will also be available, as well as a raffle and other prizes.

