GRANGEVILLE — A benefit to help with medical expenses for Nick Hilbert following a home accident is set for Friday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at the Eagles Hall on C Street. A pulled pork dinner (BYOB) and live auction will take place. Auction items include cornhole boards, desserts, rifle, scope, golf package, lodge stays, art and much more.

