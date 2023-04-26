GRANGEVILLE — A benefit for Theresa Aiken is set for Saturday, May 6. Aiken is battling cancer and all proceeds will be donated to her.
The event will take place at the Grangeville Gun Club, 145 Lukes Gulch Road. Dinner is spaghetti and will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. with donations at $15 for adults and $10 for kids; BYOB. A silent auction is set for 5-6:30 p.m., and a live auction at 7 p.m. To donate or for questions contact Amy Farris at 208-507-0487; Heather Slichter at 208-451-5442; Misti Fogleman at 208-507-0275; or Jodi Fogleman at 208-983-5837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.