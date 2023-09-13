A variety of benefits, fundraisers and GoFundMes have been set for local residents throughout Idaho County. These include the following:
Logan Meier
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A variety of benefits, fundraisers and GoFundMes have been set for local residents throughout Idaho County. These include the following:
Logan Meier
GRANGEVILLE — A church rummage and bake sale will serve as a fundraiser for Logan Meier. This is set for Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the back parking lot of Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, North A Street.
Meier, 14, is the son of Robert and Heather Meier and the great-grandson of John Gaither of Grangevillle. Meier was recently diagnosed with severe leukemia and will remain in the hospital for several more months. Heather has had to quit work and has their two younger children with her in Spokane. Proceeds will go to helping the family with day-to-day expenses during this time.
Bill Munson
ELK CITY — Bill Munson, a longtime Elk City volunteer EMT, gave selflessly to the Elk City community. Now, in his hour of need, is the time for the community to return that selfless generosity. Join together in raising much-needed funds to help Bill and Cherita fight the fight against cancer.
A series of events are scheduled for the benefit. These include a cornhole tournament on Sept. 23, 11 a.m., at Memorial Park; Bingo on Sept. 30, 3 p.m., at the VFW; and a spaghetti feed and auction, dinner 4-5:30 p.m. and auction to follow, Oct. 7 at the VFW. Suggested donation is $10 per person. Auction items include baked goods, new and nearly new items, gift certificates for labor and services and more. To donate auction items contact Lisa Hoegl at 208-993-3453. Blank gift certificates are available at the VFW.
Penny Casey
GRANGEVILLE — A GoFundMe account is set up for Penny Casey to help with medical bills for a traumatic brain injury due to a fall, as well as living expenses.
Casey fell on ice last winter, hit her head and was subsequently treated for migraines. A CT scan was done and determined she had two large subdural hematomas. Following surgery and hospitalization, she is unable to return to work currently and is dependent on a single income. So far, her medical bills exceed $110,000. Donations are being taken on her GoFundMe page, which also shares updates on her situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.