Gardening and food preservation came back into many people’s lives this past year with many of us working from home and having more time than usual to devote to growing our own produce. I know I thoroughly enjoyed creating meals out of mostly everything that I had a hand in growing! I was also overwhelmed at times with the quantity produced and worried about losing some of this healthy and delicious food to mold and rot.
I have been preserving food for a few years now, mainly through a technique referred to as “hot water bath” canning. I have preserved delicious huckleberry jam, tomato sauce, peaches, pears, applesauce, bread-and-butter pickles, and most recently pear butter! I have also made quite a bit of freezer jam using my own blueberries, strawberries, and rhubarb from my garden. Even so, I have still had quite a bit of leftover produce to do something with before it went bad…hence.the other great food preservation tool…the freezer.
Freezing food, especially produce, can be worrisome for some for if not done correctly can lead to a mixed-up mush pile of once beautiful fresh food! Hopefully I can help by providing some “best practices” for freezing your garden bounty!
1. Prepare your vegetables as you would normally, by washing them under cold water and cutting them into the size you are going to use them for eventually.
2. Blanch the vegetables to help retain their beautiful color and nutrients. To blanch, boil a large pot of water, add vegetables, once the water returns to a boil, cook for 1 to 3 minutes depending on the size and quantity of the vegetables. Use a slotted spoon and immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water (to stop the cooking), cool completely, drain, and pat dry. Vegetables that do not need blanching to retain their nutrients or food quality – onions, shallots, garlic, leeks, scallions, and unpeeled/cored tomatoes.
3. Decide how you want to pack/store your vegetables in the freezer and what you are going to use them for later. For example, if you want to have access to a certain amount of vegetables at a time, then freeze them one layer at a time on a baking sheet. Once frozen transfer them to your chosen container and use what you need each time! If you know that you will use the entire container of vegetables at a time, then you can skip the previous step and just load up the vegetables in your chosen container and freeze…be sure to leave a bit of space under the lid to allow for expansion during the freezing process.
4. Do make sure you wipe dry the container’s edges prior to putting the lid on and squeeze any air out that might be trapped within the container. Both could cause a not-so-perfect seal and allow freezer burn to happen.
Most vegetables will last 8 to 12 months in the freezer, which buys you that much needed additional time to use and enjoy! I hope these tips will help you with another way to preserve all of that wonderful produce that you worked so hard to grow and enjoy!
Kirstin Jensen, BSPE, MAED, Extension educator, University of Idaho, Idaho County.
