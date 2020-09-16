GRANGEVILLE – Get ready, get set, enter! If you cannot enter, attend and be amazed. The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club in Grangeville will present its 12th Biennial Quilt Show Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27.
The event will be held at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, 400 South Idaho Street, in the multipurpose room/cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 per person with children younger than 12 getting in for free.
“This year, the entire quilt club will be the featured quilters for the show, and we will all have projects for viewing,” said member and volunteer organizer Joan Hall.
In addition, the club will be raffling a quilt they collaborated on called “Autumn Jewels.” Tickets for this are $1 apiece or six for $5, and are available from any club member, at the Grangeville quilt shops and will also be sold the days of the show. This raffle quilt was quilted by Arlene Thomas of Kamiah.
Hall said a variety of vendors will be on hand and some masks will be available or people are invited to bring their own.
“We just want everyone to feel safe and have a good time,” she said.
This event is the only fund-raiser the club has, and it uses its funds not only for club education, but also community support projects such as those for the food bank, the YWCA Purse Auction and Hope Center.
Sew-Ciety Quilt Club meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Grangeville. Hall said new members are always welcome, and the club has included people from throughout Idaho County.
“You definitely don’t have to be an expert – any level is invited,” she said. “We have all learned from each other throughout the years.”
Area quilters are invited to take part in this non-juried show, not matter their experience level. Application forms are available at Home Grown Quilts and Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop, each located on Grangeville’s Main Street. Quilts can be dropped off at Home Grown Quilts or at Joan Hall’s home. Quilts cannot be picked up prior to 5 p.m. Sunday. Questions on entries can be directed to Judy Jeffery, 208-983-2305 or 907-243-1738, or Joan Hall, 208-451-4783.
