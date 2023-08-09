GRANGEVILLE — On Tuesday, July 25, several members of the Eagles Club of Grangeville gathered at Big Canyon’s Fire Station to present two custom-made plaques, commemorating the donation of funds, from the Eagles Club to Big Canyon Fire District, for the acquisition of two AED units to be placed in service at the Peck and Lenore Fire Stations.

Big Canyon’s Fire Commissioner Brian Deyo had reached out to several friends and business associates on the matter of finding an AED. Explaining to his contacts how it would be a great addition to the Big Canyon’s ever-expanding recourses to help serve the community’s safety needs, which led to the Eagles Club of Grangeville getting involved.

