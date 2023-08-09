GRANGEVILLE — On Tuesday, July 25, several members of the Eagles Club of Grangeville gathered at Big Canyon’s Fire Station to present two custom-made plaques, commemorating the donation of funds, from the Eagles Club to Big Canyon Fire District, for the acquisition of two AED units to be placed in service at the Peck and Lenore Fire Stations.
Big Canyon’s Fire Commissioner Brian Deyo had reached out to several friends and business associates on the matter of finding an AED. Explaining to his contacts how it would be a great addition to the Big Canyon’s ever-expanding recourses to help serve the community’s safety needs, which led to the Eagles Club of Grangeville getting involved.
An AED (automated external defibrillator) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart when it detects an abnormal rhythm and changes the rhythm back to normal. AEDs are intended for use by the public. They are portable, safe, accurate and easy to use.
Nonmedical personnel, such as police, firefighters, flight attendants and security guards can be trained to use AEDs. Anyone who has been trained in CPR can also use AEDs.
AEDs help people who have sudden cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating regularly. This happens when the heart’s natural electrical system doesn’t work correctly. If not treated within minutes, cardiac arrest quickly leads to death.
The Red Cross recommends that whenever possible, use an AED every time you provide CPR. AED combined with CPR provides the best chance of saving a life. A person’s chance of surviving drops by 7% to 10% every minute a normal heartbeat isn’t restored. Immediate CPR and AED use can double or triple the person’s chance of survival.
Jerry Cox of the Eagles Club of Grangeville in their presentation said much time and extra effort went into the gathering of the needed funds for these AEDs and that everyone at the Eagles was glad they could make this request fulfilled.
All the members of the Big Canyon Fire District are grateful for the Eagles Club of Grangeville’s help and their dedication to improving our local community’s safety and welfare.
The two new AEDs have been placed on order and should be in service at Big Canyon’s Fire Stations in both Peck and Lenore by the end of the year.
To learn about CPR and AED training contact the American Heart Association. They offer CPR and AED training through training centers. To locate a training center near you, call the nearest AHA office or 1-877-AHA-4CPR (1-877-242-4277) or visit heart.org/CPR.
By Bruce Lang, Big Canyon Fire District
