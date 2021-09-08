BIG CEDAR — Hot, fresh fry bread tacos will be available at the historic Big Cedar schoolhouse picnic pavilion on Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. Dinner includes a fry bread taco with beans, veggies and toppings, a dessert taco and a soft drink for $7.50 adults and $5 for 12 and younger.
The event is a fund-raiser for the homemakers group for the maintenance of the one-room school and grounds. They also donate money each year to other service organizations in the area. Bring some extra money to enter raffles for a handmade quilt, and other items. Volunteer Becky Shultz describes the taco feed as a community event to encourage people to get to know their neighbors and engage in “community jibber-jabber.” Past taco feeds have attracted several hundred people. The Big Cedar School is located in the hills about nine miles east of Kooskia at 947 Red Fir Road. All are welcome. For questions, contact Shultz at 208-553-9393.
