Bingo is tonight, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the cool basement of the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older. All funds go to the senior transit. The Progressive Bingo Game is over $400; the Queen of Hearts Game is over $700. Winner could be you.

