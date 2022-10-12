RIGGINS — Bingo was quite exciting last week. Of the 37 Bingo players, 13 were dressed in costumes.
Best costume, scariest costume, ugliest costume went to the mysterious Cathy Tumelson who dressed as an old, old man with a complete head mask, sat by herself and didn’t talk to anyone. She finally showed her face as Bingo was just getting over. Funniest costume went to Koleen Williams, dressed like an airplane test pilot with a black cap and purple scarf similar to the Red Baron. Most creative went to Karen Sawyer, dressed like a pig farmer chewing on a wheat sheaf and carrying a metal pig; she actually welded the pig from a car exhaust pipe, painted it pink and decorated its face perfectly. Cutest costume went to Jeannie Fitch, dressed in a black, red, gold royal-looking long top, garnished with turquoise jewelry, black leggings, and a red and gold trimmed three-corner hat. Lindy Smithers, who was dressed as a green-faced/green-haired friendly witch treated us all to a smorgasbord of hot dogs, chili, cookies, cookies and cookies! Then she had three guessing games: Koleen Williams was closest to the number of caramels in a jar; Jessi Verbeck got the exact number of candy corn in a jar; and Julie McClanahan nearly guessed the exact weight of the fresh pumpkin. Join us the first Wednesday of the month for more fun; Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. is our next Bingo night.
