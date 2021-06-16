KAMIAH — The American Legion Post 75 would like to invite everyone to Bingo, Friday, June 18, 7 p.m. downstairs. The post is located at 618 Main Street, Kamiah. There will be a $100 blackout played for; 50/50 drawing, free coffee, pie, nachos, and the concession stand will be open.

