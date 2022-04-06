GRANGEVILLE — Rough Riders 4-H Club will be host to a Bingo night Saturday, April 9, 5:30-8 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center. All are invited to play and have nachos, drinks and purchase baked goods.

