KAMIAH — The American Legion Post 75 invites everyone to regular Bingo tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., downstairs. The Post is located at 618 Main Street, Kamiah. There will be a $100 blackout played for, a 50/50 drawing, free Black Rifle coffee, pie, nachos and the concession stand will be open.
