GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, will be holding Bingo every Friday night, 6-8 p.m., now through Aug. 4. It is $1.50 for three Bingo cards and all proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels. Optional to bring snacks or dishes to share.
This is Tesslynn Beeson’s senior project. For information, contact her at 208-816-2398 or at tesslynnbeeson@yahoo.com.
