RIGGINS — Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 4 and on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of Riggins Community Center, for everyone 18 and older. All funds go to the Senior Transit. The Progressive Bingo Game is more than $400; the Queen of Hearts Game is nearly $700. The winner could be you.
