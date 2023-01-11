KAMIAH — The American Legion Post 75 would like to invite everyone to regular Bingo on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., downstairs. The Post is located at 618 Main Street, Kamiah. There will be a $100 blackout played for, a 50/50 drawing, free coffee, pie, nachos, and the concession stand will be open. Come join the fun.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments