KAMIAH — VFW Post 5407 is holding Bingo on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, at the VFW Hall, starting at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Popcorn and water are free.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meadowlark Home to close due to lack of employees
- Invasive Species of Idaho has program update – the problem is bigger than we think, it starts with zebra mussels and contaminated moss balls
- Seibert bringing ‘integrity and work ethic” to the real estate equation
- Kootenai County woman sentenced for unlawful practice of midwifery
- GHS students take top awards at state science fair
- Idaho County residents demand Second Amendment sanctuary measure
- Nez Perce Tribe proceeding to Stage 4 in pandemic response
- Easter egg hunts set for area
- Bureau of Land Management seeks volunteer camp host for Hammer Creek campground
- The Hangout to offer free Easter dinner
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Syringa moves all services back to primary clinic; COVID-19 on decline
- Proposal for county highways carrying heavier commercial loads; public comment deadline: April 12
- MVSD community levy meetings on tap
- Fifty confront commission for immediate 2A sanctuary proclamation; final remarks promise voter reprisal at polls
- Riggins Rodeo calendared May 1-2
- Grangeville sweeps Orofino
- Co-op hits Orofino
- Grangeville Senior Citizens
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.