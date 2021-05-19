This week is National Invasive Species Week. This event is set each year to raise awareness to invasive species and how to stop them. Visit NISAW.org to learn more. Upcoming biocontrol workshops in the Riggins and Kooskia area are being scheduled for next month: watch for details in the coming weeks. Biocontrol is a form of invasive species control which involves live insects that feed on a specific kind of weed. Locally biocontrol is helping with the spread of yellow star thistle and spotted knapweed.

Idaho County Weed Supervisor, Connie Jensen-Blyth, reminds ATV and UTV users to clean their machines thoroughly before and after heading to the forest, as this will help stop the spread of invasive weeds. For information, visit playcleango.org.

