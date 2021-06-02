GRANGEVILLE — Kids are invited to join in on a birdhouse building, bird watching and outdoor game fun time at the Grangeville Country Cub on June 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Water and snacks provided. for details call Cindy Nelson at 208-507-0541 or e-mail cndyoleary@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.