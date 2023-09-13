Warren and Nia Stevens of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Aurelius James (A.J.) Stevens was born on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Regional Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and eight ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
He joins a brother, Richard Ignatius, 4, and a sister, Cecilia Lux, 1.
Grandparents are Fred and Renee Stevens of Grangeville, and Gary and Kami Malek of Caldwell, Idaho.
Great-grandmother is Dee Lasse of Grangeville.
AJ arrived on Labor Day. His father, Warren Stevens, is a teacher at St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood, Idaho.
