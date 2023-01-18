KOOSKIA — Mary Bishop, from Clearwater, will turn 100 Jan. 25. Family, friends and neighbors are welcome to join the family in celebrating at a surprise party being held at the Clearwater IOOF Hall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28; stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to send a birthday card to her home address, 332 Clearcreek Road, Kooskia ID 83539. No gifts: cards or presence will be a special gift for her.

