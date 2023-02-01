Mary Bishop photo

Pictured here at her Jan. 28 celebration, Mary Bishop has some fun with grandkids, Amee (Fluharty) and Ted Hardy.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KOOSKIA — “It’s a wonderful family I have,” said Mary Bishop, longtime Kooskia resident, who turned 100 years old last weekend.

Hundreds of people streamed through the Clearwater IOOF hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, to celebrate Bishop’s century event. Family members from Idaho, Washington, Alaska and Kansas attended along with many friends and neighbors.

