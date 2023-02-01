KOOSKIA — “It’s a wonderful family I have,” said Mary Bishop, longtime Kooskia resident, who turned 100 years old last weekend.
Hundreds of people streamed through the Clearwater IOOF hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, to celebrate Bishop’s century event. Family members from Idaho, Washington, Alaska and Kansas attended along with many friends and neighbors.
Bishop was born Jan. 25, 1923, to Lara Mae and John Elmer in Kansas. Her parents were from Pennsylvania, and along with Mary had eight children. When she was in the fifth grade, she and her family moved to Idaho to escape the historic Dust Bowl in Kansas. Her older brothers had hitchhiked to Idaho, with one of them coming back to get the whole family. Bishop explained how they moved everything in a three-wheel trailer. She is the last living member of her immediate family.
When asked about a fond memory of moving to Idaho, Bishop said, “To see shiny stoves in Idaho. My brother and I just laughed and laughed to see our reflections in the stove.”
Bishop was a telephone operator before meeting her husband, Harold, and getting married in October of 1940. Harold was a WWII veteran, and at the time, couples had to be 18 and 21 before they could get married. Even though she was only 18 or 19 when married, Bishop stated, “I was an old lady when I got married.”
The couple moved to Bremerton, Wash., and stayed there until after the war. They then moved to the Stibnite mining district, which is about 40 miles east of McCall. Mary and Harold had five children together: Dennis, David, Janie, Lindon, and Rocky. After moving to and living in New Meadows for a couple years, the Bishops finally settled in Kooskia, up Clear Creek Road, where she has lived for around 68 years. Harold died shortly before the couple’s 60-year wedding anniversary.
One of Bishop’s fondest memories was her time driving a school bus, which she did for 20 years. Because of her background of driving trucks and farm machinery, she was hired immediately and started driving on the spot.
“Another school bus driver who was following her said, ‘Mary, did anyone tell you that you needed to put out your stop sign and put your light on? “And she said, ‘nobody had told her,’” Bishop’s daughter, Janie, explained.
Bishop drove up and down Clear Creek to get many Kooskia students to school.
“She loved the kids and the kids loved her,” Janie remarked.
Bishop’s family recalled her always having a sense of adventure, and always working hard.
“She worked hard on this ranch. She milked cows, and she had a great big garden,” said Janie.
Bishop loved walking up the mountains and walking down to the creek to swim and fish, sledded, and more with her grandchildren.
“She was always playing with her grandchildren,” Janie remarked.
When asked why she thought she has lived this long, Bishop said, “I guess it’s because I was always busy.”
Bishop still has that sense of adventure, even in her old age. In her late 90s, she went on a hot air balloon trip in Boise and went zip lining in Montana.
“It’s been a good life, but a lot of mistakes,” Bishop recalls.
When asked if she had any advice for the younger generation, she replied, “Go ahead and get an education, that is a big thing to have,” and “Don’t live to be 100; you’re an idiot.”
Interviewed prior to the event, Bishop expressed how excited she was for her birthday party coming up.
“It’s gonna be this whole year 100,” she remarked. “Who would live to be 100 years old, I just can’t imagine.”
