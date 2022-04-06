Success was experienced by gymnasts Harper Blewett and Marjorie Remacle during March.
Blewett, daughter of Colby and Angela Blewett of Grangeville, recently competed in three competitions throughout March. First was the Royal Festival, which was held during the first weekend in March at the Spokane Convention Center. Here she scored a 9.4 on vault (second place), 9.55 on bars, 9.250 on beam, and 9.0255 on floor. She scored 37.225 all-around and placed third overall in her division.
The second weekend of March, Blewett competed at the Snow Globe Classic in Post Falls. Here, she scored a 9.1 on vault, a 9.025 on bars, a 9.325 on beam (second Place), a 9.075 on the floor, and an all-around score of 36.525 – where she placed fifth overall in her division.
Finally, Blewett traveled to Spokane Gymnastics to compete in her final competition in March – the Lucky Charm Invitational in Spokane Valley, Wash. Here, she scored a 9.450 on vault (third place), 9.55 on bars (second), 9.250 on beam (first), 9.4 on the floor (second), and 37.65 in the all-around – where she placed second overall in her division. Blewett has one upcoming meet at the end of April, Regionals, a regular invitational event for her level of XCEL competition.
Remacle, daughter of William and Diana Remacle of Cottonwood, had a rocky start to her springtime competitions. Remacle and her family traveled to Sevierville, Tenn., for a flyaway meet in February.
“This was an immensely fun vacation for her and her family, but the meet itself was brutal,” her mother stated.
She scored an 8.9 on vault, a 6.35 on bars, an 8.8 on beam, an 8.35 on the floor, and an all-around score of 32.4 – which placed her dead last in her division. In the first week of March, Remacle competed at the Royal Festival and scored a 9.3 on vault (first place), an 8.9 on bars, an 8.475 on beam, a 9.025 on the floor, and an all-around score of 35.7. Remacle traveled to Post Falls to compete in the Snow Globe Classic the following weekend. Here, she received a 9.35 on vault (first), an 8.9 on bars, an 8.925 on beam, a 9.275 on the floor (third), and an all-around score of 36.425 – where she placed second overall. Remacle qualified for the Idaho State XCEL Championships multiple times during the 2022 season. The State Championships were held on March 18, and she scored a 9.325 on vault (second), an 8.550 on bars, a 9.1 on beam (second), a 9.425 on the floor (second), and an all-around score of 36.4 – which was a fifth-place finish in her division. Out of 145 total competitors, Remacle ranked in the top 44, allowing her to qualify for the Regional Championships. She will compete with the top XCEL Gold competitors from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii. This competition will happen at the end of April in Monroe, Wash.
When asked how she planned to spend her time before the meet, Remacle exclaimed that she would “spend as much time as I can at the gym connecting my skills are bars and perfecting the rest of my routines.” She recently perfected a back handspring back layout and a front-front on the floor; however, she will not likely incorporate either skill into this year’s routines.
