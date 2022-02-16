Eight-year-old Harper Blewett of Grangeville and 11-year-old Marjorie Remacle of Cottonwood have both been competing for 360 Gymnastics and Cheer in Clarkston, Wash.
Blewett, a third-grade student at Saints Peter and Paul, competed in the XCEL Silver class. She is the daughter of Colby and Angela Blewett, and this is her second year of competitive gymnastics. To date, she has competed in three different competitions: Winter Spirit, Flip Fest, and Wine Country Classic. She placed first overall, with a final score of 36.95, at the Winter Spirit meet. She scored a 9.5 on vault, a 9.35 on the uneven bars, a 9.3 on the balance beam, and a 9.1 during the floor exercise. The following weekend, she traveled to Spokane to compete in the Flip Fest. Again, she placed first overall, with a final score of 37.2. She scored a 9.3 on vault, a 9.575 on the uneven bars, a 9.0 on the balance beam, and a 9.325 during the floor exercise. Finally, she competed in the final meet of January – The Wine Country Classic, in Kennewick, Wash. This is a large competition with several teams from the Seattle area competing, as well. Here, Blewett placed fifth overall, with a final score of 36.75. She scored a 9.45 on vault, a 9.3 on the uneven bars, an 8.95 on the balance beam, and a 9.05 during the floor exercise. Next up for Blewett is the Royal Festival in March.
Remacle, a previous student of Prairie Elementary who has switched to Inspire Academy, is currently competing in the XCEL Gold class. She is the daughter of William and Diana Remacle, and this is her fourth year in competitive gymnastics. To date, she has competed in two different competitions: Winter Spirit and Wine Country Classic. She placed third overall, with a final score of 35.825, at the Winter Spirit, which is hosted by her home gym in Clarkston, Wash. She scored a 9.15 on vault, an 8.575 on the uneven bars, an 8.7 on the balance beam, and a 9.4 during the floor exercise. Remacle also competed in the Wine Country Classic and finished fifth place overall, with a final score of 36.1. She scored an 8.8 on vault, an 8.825 on the uneven bars, a 9.05 on the balance beam, and a 9.425 during the floor exercise. During this final floor routine, she performed an illusion – which is very rare to compete at her age and no one from 360 had ever completed it. Next up for Remacle is the Smoky Mountain Classic in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Feb. 19.
