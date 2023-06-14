GRANGEVILLE — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive on Thursday, June 22, in Grangeville at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd., noon-6 p.m.
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
