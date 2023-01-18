GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital and Clinics will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Soltman Center in Grangeville, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. To schedule an appointment go to https://donors.vitalant.org. Walk-ins are wlecome but may have a longer wait time. The next drive is set for April 6.

All donations are distributed in the Pacific Northwest.

