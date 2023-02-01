GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital and Clinics will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Soltman Center in Grangeville, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. To schedule an appointment go to https://donors.vitalant.org. Walk-ins are welcome but may have a longer wait time. The next drive is set for April 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.