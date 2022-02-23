GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School will be host to a Vitalant blood drive Thursday, Feb. 24, 12:30-6:30 p.m., in the GEMS Community Room. Sign up online at donors.vitalant.org and use zip code or sponsor code G7034. This is a stem grant blood drive where the school will receive $2,000 if quotas are met. Contact Mike Johnson at GEMS for details.

