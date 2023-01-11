KOOSKIA - A Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School, Kooskia, 4643 Highway 13. To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

