KOOSKIA — A Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School, Kooskia, 4643 Highway 13.

To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for information.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments