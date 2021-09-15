GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) ASB council will be host to a Vitalant blood drives Wednesday, Oct. 6 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the GEMS Community Room. The goal is 35-45 units of blood per drive, and, if the goal is achieved, GEMS will receive a $2,000 STEM grant. Sign up at donors.vitalant.org and use the zip code or sponsor code: G7034. Contact Mike Johnson at GEMS or Joe Fairbanks at jfairbanks@vitalant.org or 559-790-0836 for assistance.
