RIGGINS – Two opportunities for American Red Cross blood drives are upcoming for Riggins.
Drives will be held at the Salmon River Community Church, 1102 S. Main Street Riggins, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
