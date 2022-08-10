American Red Cross logo
American Red Cross has upcoming local blood drives set. In Grangeville, the event is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, noon to 6 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints. 403 N. Blvd. In Riggins, the blood drive is set for today, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church, 1102 S. Main Street. Stop by, or to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

