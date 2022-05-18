OROFINO — Save the dates of June 2-5 for the Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization’s Seventh Annual Valley Bluegrass Festival featuring Farmstrong. This will take place at Clearwater County Fairgrounds in Orofino. Camping and jamming start Thursday afternoon. Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with music and events starting at 10 a.m. Various bands will perform, open mic sessions held and band scrambles, food vendors, workshops and lots of jamming. A gospel sing is set for Sunday morning. Weekend pass is $15; a day pass is $10; 15 and younger are free with a paying adult. Camping is $20; limited power, $5. Bring lawn chairs; coolers welcome, no alcohol. For schedule and more info, visit lewisclarkbluegrass.com.
