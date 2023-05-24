OROFINO — The Annual Valley Bluegrass Festival is set for June 1-4, presented by Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization, and will feature The Moscow Mules, at Clearwater County Fairgrounds in Orofino.
Camping and Jamming start Thursday afternoon. Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday with music and events starting at 10 a.m. Seven bands, open mics, food vendors, workshops and lots of jamming will take place. A gospel sing will be held Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.